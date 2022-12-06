Senior citizens are welcome to join a walking club on Tuesdays from 3:45-4:45 at the McGregor High School.

Walking can be a great way to exercise. ANGELS of McGregor volunteers will be on hand with water available. Those needing a ride to the school can call ANGELS at 218-768-2762. 

