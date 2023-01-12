Winter set in with a fury... Shed those winter blues this January and warm up your soul with tunes to get your toes tapping at The Ripple Center, downtown Aitkin.
Talent show
The Ripple Center is looking for participants for a talent show scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. Admission is free for participants and kids 12 and under.
Entertainment
Scheduled entertainment: guitar virtuoso Severio Mancieri, dancing tunes with the 50s and 60s band The Fractals and local favorite JPACK.
“Having the opportunity to bring such a range of talents to The Ripple Center in downtown Aitkin, gathering people for a great time has been fulfilling,” co-owner Dwight Marwede said. “Creating that space to welcome our area’s entertainment and culture is what The Ripple Center is all about.”
Also included on the January calendar is the rescheduled performance of Mike and Jan Cherry, a Minnesota country music duo. Assisted living residents and seniors are invited to a free performance with appetizers and hot chocolate through a partnership with Aitkin County CARE with an evening show available to the public.
Aitkin County Friends of the Arts will present country blues/folk legend, Charlie Parr with special guest Kelley Smith on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Tickets can be purchased at TheRippleCenter.com and are also available at Block North Brew Pub and Green Owl Gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.