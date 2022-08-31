How are we just days away from Wild Rice Days! Summer feels like it’s passing by in the blink of an eye, but thankfully, fall is my favorite season! I started this new position as event planner for the McGregor Chamber of Commerce in March, and ever since then, I’ve looked at McGregor and all the annual (and some new) events with fresh eyes.
I’ve enjoyed cabin life on Lake Minnewawa for the past eight years and have attended the Grand Day Parade and many other events over the years, but I’ve never gotten to fully appreciate the history and heart that goes into making all of these events happen. It truly takes a village. I’ve come to know the amazing people and hard-working small business owners of the McGregor area in a deeper way over the past six months - their commitment, pride and generosity towards this community and each other, and there is no bigger example of that than Wild Rice Days.
Events have been a challenge the past couple of years. COVID, supply chain issues and staffing shortages, but through it all, this community has continued to rally and pull together to make things happen.
We are looking forward to all the traditions Wild Rice Days holds, including the Grand Day Parade, the Medallion Hunt and the Lions Club Corn Feed. We have TWO collectible buttons this year giving you the chance to win lots of prizes, including $1,000 cash! You must be present to win those big ($1,000, $300 and $100) cash prizes on Saturday, so be sure to enjoy all the great vendors we have joining the festivities, including some local favorites and yummy new food vendors! Take a look at the jam-packed schedule of entertainment and other events happening at our local businesses all weekend long. There are SO MANY fun things to do! I invite you to join me in experiencing McGregor and Wild Rice Days with new eyes. You might be surprised by what you’ll find!
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
