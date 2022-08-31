Missy Pieske

How are we just days away from Wild Rice Days! Summer feels like it’s passing by in the blink of an eye, but thankfully, fall is my favorite season! I started this new position as event planner for the McGregor Chamber of Commerce in March, and ever since then, I’ve looked at McGregor and all the annual (and some new) events with fresh eyes.

I’ve enjoyed cabin life on Lake Minnewawa for the past eight years and have attended the Grand Day Parade and many other events over the years, but I’ve never gotten to fully appreciate the history and heart that goes into making all of these events happen. It truly takes a village. I’ve come to know the amazing people and hard-working small business owners of the McGregor area in a deeper way over the past six months - their commitment, pride and generosity towards this community and each other, and there is no bigger example of that than Wild Rice Days.

