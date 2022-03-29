Every three years, the Minnesota Women of Today (MNWT) receive bids for an organization that the MNWT will support in many ways for those three years. In 2021, the members of the MNWT voted Crescent Cove as its priority area for 2021-2024.
Crescent Cove is a home-away-from-home for children with life-threatening conditions, so their families who care for them can have a short break. Kids and young adults, 0-21 years of age, are able to stay in one of six bedrooms for overnight respite, and as needed, a sacred place at the end-of-life.
Along with therapy rooms and recreational space, a family suite is also available so that families may stay together.
Nursing professionals are on-site to provide daily care, meals, pain and symptom control. There is also a network of therapists to engage children through music, art or pet therapy, healing touch, spiritual care and hydrotherapy. Crescent Cove opened in May of 2018 in Brooklyn Center.
Why did they pick the name of Crescent Cove? The crescent moon represents night and rest, and is in a phase of transition, a metaphor for life; the moon itself is always presented in one form or another. It revolves around us, as the team will always be there for families; the crescent shape represents an embrace; and a cove represents a place to find shelter or respite during difficult times. They chose the colors of blue and turquoise because of what the colors represent: peace, tranquility, calm, stability, harmony, unity, trust, truth, confidence, conservatism, security, cleanliness, loyalty, sky and water.
There is no out-of-pocket cost to stay at Crescent Cove. This is made possible by donors, volunteers and community. At Crescent Cove, all families are welcome, regardless of where they call home.
EASTER EVENT
At the Aitkin Women of Today (AWT) Easter event on April 3, held at Brandl GM from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., activities include a spring bake sale and people can learn more about Crescent Cove.
