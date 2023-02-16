You still have a few weeks to come in and see the all Jaques exhibit.
The Jaques Art Center has two galleries filled with Francis Lee Jaques art. He lived in Aitkin in his youth and went on to fame as one of the premier wildlife artists in America.
The Jaques is located at 121 Second St. NW (in the shadow of the Aitkin water tower). Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and admission is free.
See the website at www.jaquesart.com for upcoming events and classes.
Do you belong to an organization that might like a private tour and talk? The Jaques can arrange that.
Juried art show
The art center is looking for artists to apply to enter the Juried Art Show happening in May. This year’s theme is “Casting Shadows.”
Categories include: fine art, photography and sculpture – adult and student.
Stop by for an application, download from the web or call 218-927-2363 for more information.
Support campaign
The Jaques Art Center is a nonprofit organization that relies solely on donations, contributions and grants to provide art experiences for the community.
To donate, go to the website and click the “donate” button or mail directly to the art center. Credit cards are also accepted.
Volunteers needed
The Jaques is looking for people who want to help support the arts in the Aitkin area. Are you a teaching artist or crafter?
The art center is also in need of board members and gift shop attendant volunteers and people interested in helping with fundraisers for the art center. Call 218-927-2363 or email: info@jaquesart.com.
