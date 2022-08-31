The Jaques Art Center invites the community to view:
“Color Fades to Black and White.” This exhibit features three artists: Kathy Brandenburger and Dennis Webster from McGregor and Annette Gerlach Gregory from Minneapolis.
As the title indicates, their art explores many colors and themes. From vibrancy and mixed media to photography and sculpture.
The exhibit starts on Friday, Sept. 2 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 22. A free opening reception will be held for the artists on Saturday, Sept. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Jaques Art Center located at 121 Second St. NW, Aitkin.
On Saturday, Sept. 17 the Jaques will host an acrylic and mixed media class from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This class will include, for those interested, doing a fish design to add to a banner for the Aitkin Fish House parade held Friday, Nov. 25. A photo will be taken of attendees’ creations to transfer to the banner and artists will take home their art. Call Jaques for details and to enroll at 218-927-2363. All supplies will be provided.
Tickets are available for the annual Jaques Harvest Dinner. This year’s theme is “Experience Aitkin” and will be held at the 40 Club Convention Center. Stop at the center for more details or call 218-927-2363. Save the date - Saturday, Oct. 8 from 5-8 p.m. More information available at www.jaquesart.com.
Are you an artisan crafter? Jaques is looking for vendors for the annual Christmas Marketplace – call Kelli or Pamela at the art center to inquire.
The Jaques Art Center is a non-profit organization showing the work of local and regional artists as well as a permanent collection of Francis Lee Jaques art and writings of Florence Page Jaques.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
