The 2020 Post-Wheat Harvest and Pre-Row Crop Harvest Marketing Strategies seminar will be held virtually, Wednesday, Sept. 16. Registration is free for all attendees, but pre-registration is required to gain access to the seminar link. Confirmation email with meeting link will be emailed after registration. The seminar starts at 4 p.m.
SPEAKERS AND TOPICS:
• 4 p.m. Ag Policy and Its Influence on Marketing
Howard Olson, SVP Government & Public Affairs AgCountry Farm Credit Services, Fargo, ND
• 4:30 p.m. Crunching the Numbers
Betsy Jensen, Farm Business Management Instructor, Northland Community & Technical College, Stephen, MN
• 5 p.m. Environmental Protection Agency Update
(Mountains & Plains: ND, SD, MT, WY, UT, CO)
Gregory Sopkin, Administrator, EPA
• 5:15 p.m. Profits Through Intensive Marketing
Bret Oelke, Owner, Innovus Agra, LLC, St. Cloud, MN
• 6 p.m. COVID, China and Confusion: 2020/21 Crop Market Outlook
Dr. Frayne Olson, Crops Economist/Marketing Specialist, NDSU, Fargo
• 6:45 p.m. Final Comments / Adjourn
Visit mnwheat.org for full details and to register.
