Wheels of all shapes and sizes “churned” up to bring families and community members together for anevent at the McGregor Airport Sept. 27.
A warm September evening provided the perfect setting for the display of a variety of vehicles, including McGregor Fire Department trucks, ambulances, a school bus, heavy equipment and machinery, semi-trucks, Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department squad cars and the search and rescue airboat.
A highlight of the evening was the arrival of Life Link III medically-configured helicopter as it circled and hovered above the airport generating excitement prior to landing on the tarmac.
Children were eager to climb aboard the Life Link III and other vehicles for a first-hand experience.
Tori Fredrickson, McGregor EMT, who will complete her certification as a paramedic in October, coordinated the event for the first time in 2019.
Last year, the event was not held due to the pandemic, although the Life Link III did make a landing. Wheels Night returned this year in full swing due to Fredrickson’s efforts, help from her sister Stephanie Olson, and the cooperation and support of many others.
To coincide with the wheels theme, Kids Plus of McGregor provided a craft table for kids to make clothespin racers, and the Log Home Wood Fired Pizza truck provided pizza for purchase.
“I wanted an event for everyone to experience the love of machinery and wheels that my kiddos have gotten over the years with me being on the ambulance service, their grandpa on the fire department crew and my husband and his dad owning and operating big rigs and heavy machinery,” said Fredrickson. “I called businesses and agencies around the area, and they all brought vehicles to the airport where kids, families and community members could see, touch and learn about these valuable pieces of equipment and the important services provided by each one.”
