The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Downtown Committee invites everyone to partake in a scavenger hunt promotion.
The goal of the promotion is to engage the community in the area’s history while encouraging shopping locally this summer to help offset the economic impact experienced by businesses in Crosby, Ironton and Deerwood during the Hwy. 210 construction.
“Where’s Munchy?” is a weekly scavenger hunt where participants search for the Munchy the Miner figurine. Look for clues about where to find Munchy each week in the Crosby-Ironton Courier, C-I Sidewalk Scoop Facebook page and other local media.
ENTER TO WIN
1. Read the clues each week.
2. Search for Munchy the Miner (hidden in plain sight) at local participating businesses.
3. Take a selfie with Munchy Miner, tag the business (#BusinessName), and post the photo on the C-I Sidewalk Scoop Facebook page. Photos can also be emailed to brielle@cuyunalakes.com.
CLUE #1: JUNE 4-8
A real-life hometown hero, Myron G. (Munchy) Perpich was an area veteran, discharged as a sergeant in 1945 after serving three years in the Army.
While serving as an Army technician, Munchy was seriously wounded in action during a German bombing attack in the North African area, suffering major shrapnel damage to his head, shoulder, one arm and one leg.
On Dec. 21, 1988, Munchy died following a brain aneurysm which was partially attributed to the shrapnel injuries he received during his service. Many in the area paid respects to Munchy on Memorial Day and can still see his image on the front of this building today.
