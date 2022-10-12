The year 2022 marked the arrival of a few new additions to Murphy’s Grove, a farm located a few miles north of Aitkin. Those arrivals include five-month-old baby Mathias and Gertie, a three-year-old Guernsey cow.
For those looking for fresh, raw milk and cream, Murphy’s Grove works on a “bring your own container (system), explained Amanda Murphy. “That’s Minnesota law.”
Milk is not the only thing offered by the Murphy’s; also available are chicken and duck eggs, meat, dog chews and candles.
Gertie’s milk is “high in fat, it separates,” explained Tom Murphy. “It’s a Creamline milk, meaning it’s non-homogenized. So, the cream or fat in the milk will separate as it sits and you get that nice cream top,” added Amanda. She also mentioned that this is the part to spoon off and put into your coffee.
“Gurnsey’s are a little special because their milk is higher in beta carotene, which is the chemical in carrots,” said Amanda.
An article on HealthLine.com explains that “Beta carotene is a potent antioxidant that may benefit your brain, skin, lung and eye health. Food sources are likely a safer, more healthful choice than beta carotene supplements.”
Farm-fresh items are available for order on the farm’s website at murphysgrove.com or by contacting Amanda directly at 651-470-4853. Pick-up is at the farm.
