You’ll find wild rice everywhere at Wild Rice Days – in burgers, brats, soups and hot dishes. It is readily available for you to purchase and take home to add a zesty, nutty flavor to your favorite meal. Following are a few interesting facts about wild rice:
History, cultural importance
• The history of wild rice in the lives of North American Indians is thousands of years old. Wild rice was dried and stored in birch bark containers called “makuks” and sustained many natives over long, cold winters.
• Manoomin is the Ojibwe name for wild rice. The term means “good berry” or “good seed.”
• Manoominikewin is the term used to describe the wild rice harvest, typically during August and September.
• Hand-harvesting of rice is a sacred native tradition, passed on from one generation to the next.
Producing
Minnesota’s grain
• Wild rice isn’t actually rice at all, but an aquatic grass!
• Wild rice is the only cereal grain native to North America.
• Wild rice is Minnesota’s official state grain.
• Minnesota is one of the largest producers of cultivated wild rice – producing four to 10 million pounds annually according to the Minnesota Cultivated Wild Rice Council.
• Cultivating wild rice consists of curing (ripening), roasting (drying), removing the hull, scarification (removal of the bran layer), grading (separating by size and color) and cleaning.
• Cultivated wild rice is a relatively young industry. The first paddies were developed in the early 1950s by Jim and Gerald Godward near Crosslake. Techniques have improved with combines currently used to harvest rice from drained paddies.
Cooking and freezing
• One cup of uncooked rice = three to four cups cooked rice.
• Uncooked rice can keep for up to five years in an air-tight container. Cooked rice keeps about one week in the refrigerator.
• Wild rice is easy to prepare! Add one cup rice to three to four cups boiling water. Return to a boil and stir. Cover and simmer for 30-45 minutes or until kernels just start to open. Drain excess liquid. Cooking time will depend on the grade of rice you use. For chewier texture, cook for a shorter period of time and for tender, fluffier rice, extend cooking time.
• Freezing wild rice makes it a great convenience food! Frozen, cooked rice will keep for about six months in the freezer. To use, thaw in refrigerator overnight or microwave on defrost setting for a few minutes.
• Wild rice is nutritious. It is a high-fiber carbohydrate which is high in protein and low in fat with only 130 calories per half-cup serving.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.