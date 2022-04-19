Wild and Free’s annual garage sale is on. All proceeds go to the wildlife rehabilitation program and the care of the animals.

Donations not accepted: clothing, electronics or large appliances (such as stoves and refrigerators).

Donation drop-off dates:  May 8, 12-6 p.m.; May 9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; May 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

SALE DATES

May 11, 3-7 p.m.; May 12, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; May 13, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; May 14, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. No early sales.

If you have any questions, call Wild and Free at 320-692-5417 or Garrison Animal Hospital at 320-692-4180.

The sale will be held at the Garrison VFW, 27234 Monroe St., Garrison.

Wild and Free is a rehabilitation program in Garrison, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about wildlife and habitat.

