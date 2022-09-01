Don’t forget to buy your McGregor Wild Rice Days button or several while supplies last! Not only is the design fun to see every year, but your $5 button gives you the opportunity to win prizes drawn throughout the day.
Prize-winning button numbers are called from the button wagon centrally located on Maddy Street. You must be present to claim these prizes. Check the button wagon frequently throughout the day for a list of the button numbers drawn for prizes.
Your Wild Rice Days button also makes you eligible to win cash prizes. Following the parade and frozen t-shirt contest, the winning button numbers for cash prizes are called from the button wagon. The first place prize is $1,000, second is $300 and third, $100. You need NOT be present to win cash prizes but must claim the cash prize within 30 days.
Buttons are available prior to Wild Rice Days at local businesses, the McGregor Chamber of Commerce office and at the button wagon during Wild Rice Days.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
