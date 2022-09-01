Wild Rice Days Buttons

Wild Rice Days Buttons

 submitted

Don’t forget to buy your McGregor Wild Rice Days button or several while supplies last! Not only is the design fun to see every year, but your $5 button gives you the opportunity to win prizes drawn throughout the day. 

Prize-winning button numbers are called from the button wagon centrally located on Maddy Street. You must be present to claim these prizes. Check the button wagon frequently throughout the day for a list of the button numbers drawn for prizes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.