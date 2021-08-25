As we approach the Labor Day weekend, so the area approaches one of its annual festivals – McGregor Wild Rice Days.
This year’s 57th annual event will run from Friday, Sept. 3 through Sunday, Sept. 5, with a wide variety of food and activities for all.
Among the highlights of the annual event:
• The annual parade will take place Saturday, Sept. 4, with the parade lineup starting at 1 p.m. on Cty. Rd. 8.
This year’s grand marshal is Dr. Dave Winegar, a local dentist who has been part of the area since 1982.
Winegar is set to retire in September and will serve as grand marshal just as his tenure as a dentist ends.
• Crafts and food vendors will be open from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4 and from 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, Sept. 5.
• A grand opening celebration will take place at Log Home Wood Fired Pizza on Hwy. 210 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
• The 53rd annual Wild Rice Pancake Breakfast will take place from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the McGregor VFW. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
There will be both regular and wild rice pancakes available, as well as Bloody Marys and screwdrivers for sale.
In addition, the VFW will have hamburgers and fish sandwiches for sale from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, and a beer garden opening at 10 a.m. Sept. 4. The beer garden will also have pulled pork sandwiches, bratwurst and hot dogs for sale, as well as pull tabs.
• The McGregor Lions will host its 55th annual Lions Corn Feed from noon-4:30 p.m. Sept. 5. The event features all-you-can-eat corn on the cob, a variety of other foods and beverages, door prizes and drawings, bingo, kids’ games and karaoke.
