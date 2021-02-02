Free take home totes for any child aged 1-5 years old are available now at the Aitkin Children’s Center. The totes include activities to do with children this winter. Call 218-927-7735 or register online at home.isd1.org/community-education.html.
Feb. 22, 8 p.m., Topic: Healthy Bodies, guest speaker TBD.
March 29, 8 p.m., Topic: Fine and Gross Motor Development of Young Children, guest speaker TBD.
Parents can connect with other parents without leaving home. Sessions are led by a parent educator and last for about 40 minutes. All are welcome. Register by calling 218-927-7735. Call the same number for information or email cweimer@isd1.org or aashton@isd1.org.
A $25 Paulbeck’s County Market gift card will be given away during each Twilight Talk.
