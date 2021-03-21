On March 6, the Garrison Commercial Club held its third annual Winter Carnivall in celebration of the town’s businesses.
The commercial club, Garrison’s equivalent of a chamber of commerce, said that the festival brought more than 250 people to the city.
“This helps all our businesses – from the gas station to the restaurants and the bars and everything else,” said Eric Huff, the club’s president.
The festival, which took place on Lake Mille Lacs and Borden Lake, featured four main events:
• The Will Bill Racing Circuit held its Spinner Classic 99er during the festival. Fifty-seven participants raced vintage snowmobiles, from 1973 and earlier, for 25 four-mile laps on Lake Mille Lacs.
• The Kids Pro Ice Racing, a youth ice-racing association, made a circuit stop at the festival. More than a dozen children, aged 4-16, raced miniature snowmobiles.
• The Softball on Ice Tournament featured eight co-ed teams with players from as far away as Fargo.
• The Golf on Ice Tournament, in which tennis balls replace golf balls and a lake replaces the traditional golf course grounds, was held at JJ’s Bird’s-Nest on Borden Lake.
COVID-19 restrictions did not have much of an impact on this year’s event.
“We usually have a tent and we couldn’t have a tent this year,” said Huff. “They limited the spectators to 250 people and that’s about all we usually have so that didn’t limit us either.”
He added, “It was a beautiful day, everything was outside, and people practiced social distancing when lining up for food and things of that nature.”
Mayor Loren Larson hailed the event’s success at the March 9 city council meeting, for bringing local businesses and the community safely back together after a very long year.
“It was an awesome weekend,” Larson said.
In other action from the city council meeting:
• The city council approved the hiring of Michael Volz as the newest member to the Garrison Fire and Rescue Department. Volz comes to Garrison as a trained EMT and former firefighter from Fairfax, Minnesota.
• Garrison City Engineer Dave Reese from Widseth Smith Nolting Engineering, announced that spring load restrictions are now active.
Reese reminded area residents of the five-ton maximums per axle for gravel streets and 10-ton maximums per axle for paved streets.
He added that, “this is the time of year when we can see the most damage.”
Buses, garbage trucks, fuel trucks and fire trucks are exempt from the restrictions.
