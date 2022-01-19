The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Winter Wonderama event on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 1-4 p.m.

Activities all around Aitkin will include snow games, ice skating, cross-country skiing, winter games, a chili cookoff and bonfires with s’mores.

Most of the events will take place at Aitkin’s Central City Park located across from the police and fire stations, the City Park near the little league field and the Tank Trails.

