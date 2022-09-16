Members of the Aitkin Women of Today (AWT) are celebrating Minnesota Women of Today (MNWT) Week Sept. 18-24.
During this time, chapters across the state will hold membership drives, chapter socials and other special events.
In 1950, a group of women formed the Mrs. Jaycees of Minnesota with a mission of community service. Several name and organizational changes occurred over the years and in July 1985, they became known as the Minnesota Women of Today.
The three areas of focus are community service, personal and professional growth and fellowship.
Through membership, the MNWT organization has brought together people throughout Minnesota who are passionate about improving their lives and the lives of people around them; encouraging young people to become involved and hold positions of leadership; and provide opportunities for all members in the areas of community service, growth and fellowship.
Those individuals who wish to reach out and share her/his talents will find that the AWT has serviced this community through these activities: Adopt-a-Highway, Easter Carnival, Food Shelf Friends, Pumpkin Patch, bake sales, Kids’ Week, Salvation Army bell ringing, That Guy Letter, community meals, Rippleside and Aitkin High School pictures and more. In addition, funds have been raised for causes such as: Aitkin Children’s Center scholarships, high school yearbooks and scholarships, Grad Blast, TV Busters, school lyceums, Habitat for Humanity, American Cancer Society, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), the Child Abuse Prevention Council and many more.
As a result, the MNWT is making a difference in the lives of people and their communities all around the state.
For further information about opportunities available through Women of Today, contact Suzanne at 218-251-5024. With the exception of May and December, the group meets the second Monday of the month at the Aitkin Public Library with a social at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 6:30 p.m.
