Heart of Minnesota Ministries will host a “Women to Women” gathering on Saturday, March 19 beginning at 10 a.m.
Susan Cline will be the featured speaker. Cline is an ordained minister who has been in Christian ministry for years.
She has retired from Heartwood Senior Living, where she was the resident chaplain, but is currently serving as a hospice chaplain volunteer.
Susan has had many challenges in her lifetime. Her message will deal with loss, the pain of grief yet our hope in Christ Jesus. Her message title is “Time with the Willow.”
Everyone is welcome to join for this time of faith and fellowship.
Heart of Minnesota Ministries is a nondenominational Christ-centered ministry located at 201 Second St. NE, Aitkin (next to the Dairy Queen).
Coffee and refreshments will follow the gathering.
