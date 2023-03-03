Cindy Collin

Heart of Minnesota Ministries will host a Women to Women gathering on Saturday, March 11 beginning at 10 a.m. Coffee and refreshments will follow the gathering.

Cindy (Burgstaler) Collin will be the featured speaker. She will share her story of how God helped her through personal insecurities to a life of peace and confident identity in Christ.

