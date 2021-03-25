The Lakes Area Writers Alliance will hold a book signing Saturday, March 27 at Green Owl Gallery in Aitkin.
The alliance, which serves writers in Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Mille Lacs and Todd counties, recently published a collection of short stories as a fundraiser for the organization.
The book, “The Storyville Project,” contains 24 stories by 21 authors.
Cost of the book is $15, but the signing is free.
