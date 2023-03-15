The Ripple Center will welcome two acts Wednesday, March 15 and Saturday, March 18 in downtown Aitkin.
Turn, Turn, Turn and Midnight River Choir are two bands well-known across the country from Nashville to the Midwest.
Turn, Turn, Turn, performing March 18, is a trio that bonded over their mutual love of close harmony ’60s and ’70s country, folk and pop music and formed an original Americana band. To create their sound, the band “turns” to the distant past of early American recorded music, “turns” again to that renaissance of the 1960s and 1970s and finally “turns” again to the present looking forward.
“The Ripple Center offers up two quality entertainment choices in the midst of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations,” co-owner Dwight Marwede said. “You can be sure there will be a few Irish tunes heard in downtown Aitkin. Grab some friends, order some food and find your spot in our historic Hodgeden’s Opera House. Guests are welcome to have their meals delivered or bring their own from The Locker Room, Block North Brew Pub, or any of the other great choices our area has to offer.”
Performing at The Ripple Center on March 15 will be Midnight River Choir, a country band formed after a late night float trip down the Guadalupe River singing songs.
Tickets can be purchased at TheRippleCenter.com and are also available at Green Owl Gallery.
UPCOMING SHOWS
• Midnight River Choir - Wednesday, March 15, 7 p.m.
• Turn, Turn, Turn - Saturday, March 18, 7 p.m.
• Haley with Alan Sparhawk - presented by Aitkin County Friends of the Arts, Saturday, March 25, 6 p.m.
• Corey Medina & Bros. - presented by Long Lake Conservation Center, Saturday, April 1, 7 p.m.
