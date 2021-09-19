Area youth are invited to participate in Ranger Run, a youth cross-country program for fitness at Cuyuna Range Elementary School’s playground.
The program is open to students from pre-Kindergarten through sixth grade. Sessions are Monday evenings at 6 p.m. through Oct. 11. A special color run is planned for Oct. 4.
The program is free and no registration or commitment is required. For more information contact Chris McCusker, stormthecastle66@gmail.com or 319-541-5580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.