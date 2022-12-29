A youth snowmobile safety training day at the Haypoint Jackpine Snowmobile Club will be held Friday, Dec. 30 beginning at 9 a.m.
Requirements: Must be 11 years of age before class start date listed above and have completed the online course in order to be eligible to take this class. Space is limited to 10 students.
The class follows the on-line training program available at: snowmobilecourse.com. After completing the online training, print out the certification and bring it to the field day training.
Call Gary to save a spot or if you have questions, 218-845-2494 or 218-839-5894.
