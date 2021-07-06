The Jaques Art Center and Museum is presenting the paintings and photography of Chip Borkenhagen from Friday, July 2 through Aug. 28. The artist reception is set for July 10 from noon-3 p.m. The show will feature approximately 60 pieces ranging from oil paintings to photography to sculpture. Borkenhagen’s work incorporates a variety of styles and genre, and many of the pieces are available for sale. The Jaques Art Center is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free.
