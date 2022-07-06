Anything and everything with wheels was welcome at Wheels Night held at the McGregor Airport June 27.
From 5-7 p.m. people could come and take in a variety of wheeled machines. There were fire trucks, ambulances, semi trucks, Aitkin County Search and Rescue vehicles, a Minnesota DNR conservation offer truck and boat, school buses, tow trucks, McGregor Public Works vehicles and equipment, a mini van contained anti-vape information and more. Stickers, candy and informational items were handed out at some of the displays.
McGregor EMT, Tori Fredrickson, coordinated the event and said, “We even have two helicopters coming this year, Life Link III and North Memorial.” In a 2021 article, Fredrickson said, “I wanted an event for everyone to experience the love of machinery and wheels that my kiddos have gotten over the years with me being on the ambulance service, their grandpa on the fire department crew and my husband and his dad owning and operating big rigs and heavy machinery,” said Fredrickson. “I called businesses and agencies around the area, and they all brought vehicles to the airport where kids, families and community members could see, touch and learn about these valuable pieces of equipment and the important services provided by each one.”
