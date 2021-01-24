Forced to get creative this winter for its holiday concert, the Aitkin High School choirs will get a chance to reach a wider audience at the end of this month.
After a call went out for music to be performed during the annual Minnesota School Board Association conference – gone virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic – the Aitkin High School choir teacher decided to fill out the paperwork and give it a try in October.
As a result, the school’s handbell choir “Fists of Fury” will perform the national anthem for the opening of the conference Jan. 26, and both the school’s madrigal and concert choirs will offer other music throughout the conference.
Kelly Blake, who directs the choirs at the high school, said that Aitkin was one of just three schools whose music was chosen for the MSBA conference.
“We’re the opening day,” Blake said. “I am incredibly honored and proud that our school’s choral and handbell programs were chosen to perform.
“Few rural schools are able to offer a variety of musical opportunities to their students,” she added. “Our music students leave Aitkin High School with an array of musical skills, performance experiences, elective classes and a lifetime of music making.”
The Aitkin choirs, as well as the bands under the direction of Chris Halvorson, were forced into a number of changes this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bands actually recorded music played outside of the school, while the choirs tried practicing six feet apart and masked.
When the school eventually went to full distance learning in November, concerts were out of the question – or so it appeared. Blake used two different apps – UpBeat Music and Soundtrap - to allow the choirs to sing together.
Those performances involve each student singing from home, relying on wireless connections to allow students to sing together.
As a result, Blake helped engineer the virtual Christmas concert that featured the handbells, the school’s choirs and recorded music of the bands performing outside earlier in the year.
It was music from the virtual performance that Blake submitted to the MSBA – and the music the choir will “perform.”
While the conference may be virtual, students are now back at school in-person – and the performing arts are starting to catch up. The choirs are practicing in the auditorium, with masks, to allow for social distancing.
The handbell choir recently recorded the national anthem and submitted it to the MSBA for the virtual conference as well.
In addition to the music, Aitkin High School’s one-act play is gearing up for its first round of competition.
