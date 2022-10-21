During the week of Sept. 20, local Aitkin resident Pamela Andell had a few guests over. Her nephew, his cohorts and a film crew, to be exact.
Christopher Hoffmann, the nephew, is working on his final project for a Master’s program at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama located in Cardiff, Wales. It is a short film entitled “The Novelist.”
“I always dreamed of attending a good acting program, but I could never have imagined ending up at one of the top drama schools in the world,” said Hoffman.
The young actor mentioned that it is not uncommon for students to use their iPhones to create their projects. However, for Hoffman, he had resources from his family, since his dad and brother are both cinematographers. His brother, Kenny, is the co-owner of Thia Films, a Denver-based production company. They were happy to help.
“After months of writing and tweaking, I finally had a script worth exploring,” said Hoffman. “The story follows a grieving young adult as he attempts to find out more about his mother’s hidden past. As he unravels his mother’s secretive past he discovers that her past should have been left alone.”
As a story set in the 90s and located in the “middle of nowhere,” Andell’s home on Wladimiraf Lake ended up being the perfect spot for shooting. “We are very thankful to the Andell’s for allowing us to take over the space for almost two weeks, re-arranging and having a full crew constantly moving about,” explained the filmmaker.
“Even though it started with just me, my brother and my father, the whole crew ended up being one big family and I am so proud and lucky to have had the crew that I did. I couldn’t have done it without them,” said Hoffman.
Filming is now completed. To stay up to date with “The Novelist,” follow ThiaFilms on Instagram.
