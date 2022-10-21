The Novelist

A behind the scenes look on the set of “The Novelist” by Christopher Hoffmann and located at Aitkin local, Pamela Andell’s home.

During the week of Sept. 20, local Aitkin resident Pamela Andell had a few guests over. Her nephew, his cohorts and a film crew, to be exact. 

Christopher Hoffmann, the nephew, is working on his final project for a Master’s program at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama located in Cardiff, Wales. It is a short film entitled “The Novelist.” 

