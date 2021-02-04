Aitkin High School’s one-act play, “Darklight” by Lindsay Price, won its Minnesota State High School League one-act virtual competition over the weekend.
Director Kelly Blake said that the group received notice that it had won Sunday afternoon.
“We are very excited to advance to sectionals,” Blake said.
Now comes the challenging part for Aitkin – only one play will be chosen from this next weekend’s section competition.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all schools are submitting recordings of their performances. Aitkin will attempt a new recording with any improvements this week, and will have to win the section competition to advance to state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.