Aitkin’s RippleSippi Music Festival held a special concert at Sampaguita, an arts venue located in downtown Aitkin.
Aitkin resident, Thomas Mizner, aka “Big Shiv” held a “Good Vibes” concert that featured two unique voices, Shunna Redd and Tornado Da Kang. Both artists work with Mizner who is a local producer. Their music can be found on most streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.
Shunna Redd
Some of the first bars rapped by Shunna Redd were freestyle.
Traveling back in time to when Shunna Redd was 8 or 9 years old, her brother urged her to try it out. “He used to make beats off this thing called Fruity Loops and he would be like, just rap … just say something,” explained Redd.
As she grew older, her brother then gave her the advice to move away from freestyling. “You think of things more clearly and they come out more clearly, when you write them down,” explained her brother.
Nowadays, writing it down comes second nature to the artist. “A song is just taking your emotions, taking your thoughts and taking everything you have inside of you and just letting it burst out into the universe,” said Redd.
ME VS ME
“Me Vs Me is a song that I created,” explained Redd. “The two of me would be like, I sing and I rap.”
Music has been part of her life since she was young. “I started singing when I was like 12 and I sang in the church choir,” said Redd. The song “Me Vs Me” is more than just music, it is also something bigger. “That song is a prayer, and I think a lot of people have missed it,” explained Redd. The prayer is so that other people “could be able to open their ears, to be able to hear what I have to say,” according to Redd.
“I’m a real rapper but I have to portray myself to be sexy. It gives the world a different thought of me,” she said. “The video that was posted (of her “Good Vibes” performance in Aitkin), there were people commenting on there (the Aitkin Independent Age Facebook post) like ‘she looks like a stripper to me’... Any of my words, never crossed through their ears because all they could see is what I had on.”
Real Rap is Back
“I admire being able to be called a female MC,” said Shunna Redd. An MC or emcee is a term with a historical background in hip hop, also known as the Master of Ceremonies. It is similar to being called a rapper.
“Real Rap is Back” is Shunna Redd’s latest album that is part of a movement to bring back the history of the music. As for the mainstream songs on the radio, “at this point, it’s no longer hip hop. They’ve faded away the actual style of what hip hop is and where it came from … I’m not dissing it because it’s selling, Redd said.
Writing
The process of writing a song starts with a pen and paper. “I start most of my songs off with my verses,” said Redd. “When a beat comes on and it drops you automatically, as an artist, will get a sensation or vibration inside of you that’ll be like, hey you’re supposed to come in like this.”
Some of the first listeners to each song are her children. “I record at home, so they actually get the first hand of any track that I make before I put it out … By the time I have 10,000 streams on one of my songs, they already know it by heart,” Redd said with a smile.
Tornado Da Kang
Tornado Da Kang has been rapping since he was a kid, which was also when he got his stage name “Tornado.” His mom came up with this nickname since her son was always getting into something, she would say, “You’re running around like a human tornado.”
Da Kang did not take rapping very seriously until college, when he finally learned how to count bars.
In rap music, a bar is a method of counting lines in a verse. “As far as being an artist, that’s like one of the elemental things you want to know … (I) never knew how to do it, ever,” said Da Kang.
During this time, he also started performing at open mics. “But it still was like a hobby to me,” he explained. “I wasn’t making money, I wasn’t ready to put real time into it. I wasn’t passionate about it.”
Everything changed when Da Kang started seeing other rappers find success. “I know I can rap better than that, I just got to get somebody to help me,” said the artist. “Seeing artists that I knew I could rap better than … made me have that passion.”
With various skills under his belt, like dancing, singing, writing and playing music, he went for it.
The stone age way
“I put the foot work in, literally … face to face and hand to hand,” explained Da Kang. A method he refers to as the stone age way. “I didn’t know that people would gravitate toward me like that.”
A reason his fans gravitate toward his music could be because of his vulnerability. “I literally write my pain in my bars. I write what I’m going through. I write what I’ve seen,” said Da Kang. “I’ve got some upcoming songs I’m going to drop, they’re more on a personal level. I actually shed tears while I was writing them because of what I was going through at the time. I was experiencing so much pain. I think I had a record for going to the most funerals.”
“It makes you scared to get close to somebody. It makes you feel like everbody you get close to, something is going to happen to them.”
Giving back
“Our mission was to grab the youth and get the youth out of the streets,” said Da Kang. “We started with kids that got cut from the school team. I knew what it was (like) to be the kid that had nothing (and) come from nothing.”
“J-esus U-nderstands M-y P-ain, JBK is a travel ball basketball team out of a small town in Georgia,” said the group’s co-founder Steto Smith. “It give kids more opportunity.”
According to Da Kang, some of the kids weren’t even familiar with a regulation-size ball.
A jump ball is a kind of face-off used in basketball to either begin a game or resume play. A referee will toss the ball into the air, with two apposing players jumping after it.
In an article by WebMD, some of the benefits of extracurricular activities for kids include lowering risk of depression and other health conditions, helping improve social development and helping to improve self-esteem.
“I just want to make my city known for more than just chalk and sports,” said Da Kang. “Winning feels so much better when you’re born to lose.”
To stay up to date with the latest music and happenings, follow Shivaji Mizner, Tornado Da Kang and Shunna Redd on Facebook.
