Aitkin’s RippleSippi Music Festival held a special concert at Sampaguita, an arts venue located in downtown Aitkin. 

Aitkin resident, Thomas Mizner, aka “Big Shiv” held a “Good Vibes” concert that featured two unique voices, Shunna Redd and Tornado Da Kang. Both artists work with Mizner who is a local producer. Their music can be found on most streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.