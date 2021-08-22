On Friday, Aug. 27, Dave Anderson and Roger Walck will present a worship concert at Bethel Lutheran Church in Palisade at 7 p.m.
Dave and his wife, Barb, presented about 5,500 concerts in America and in 17 other countries since they were married in 1975. Dave’s father, Rev. Clifford Anderson, was a pastor at Bethel in the early 1950s serving a three-point parish at that time.
Roger Walck and his wife, Patti, live in Corona, California. For more than 20 years, Roger taught theology and Spanish at Orange Lutheran High School, Orange, California.
Dave and Roger’s music is a blend of contemporary praise and worship, Gospel, hymns and lots of old-time Sunday school songs. The audience will be invited to sing along but as Dave said, “As long as it’s the same song.”
The evening will begin with a light supper at 6 p.m. followed by the concert. A free-will offering will be received.
