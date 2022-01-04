Arrowhead Regional Arts Council announced the deadline for the Individual Artist Project grant awards up to $4,000 for an art project by an individual and Artist Access Grant awards up to $1,000 for first-time grantees
The deadline for both is Friday, Jan. 28, at 4:30 p.m.
The Individual Artist Project Grant awards up to $4,000 for individual artists to carry out a project.
The Artist Access program provides up to $1,000 to artists who have never received a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council.
Staff is available to help applicants sort through ideas, give feedback on the application and offer encouragement.
Funding for projects that include out-of-state activities is prohibited in this program. Go to http://aracouncil.org/artist-access-grant/
ARAC staff serves as advocates for all artists and decisions about the grants are made by community panels and ARAC board members.
For general information, email uinfo@aracouncil.org.
NOMINATIONS OPEN
Help ARAC celebrate the best artists and arts advocates in the region. Nominate that special artist or arts advocate for the Arrowhead Arts Awards. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 28.
Details of the awards are available at www.aracouncil.org/arrowhead-arts-awards.
GEORGE MORRISON AWARD
This award recognizes an individual artist whose body of work has made a significant contribution to the arts over an extended period of time. The George Morrison Artist award comes with a $2,000 prize.
MADDIE SIMONS AWARD
This award recognizes an arts administrator, arts educator, volunteer for a nonprofit arts organization, or artist whose involvement in a project or program has substantially contributed to the arts in the Arrowhead Region. The Maddie Simons Arts Advocate award comes with a $1,000 prize.
AWARD FOR TRANSFORMATIVE ART
This award was first given in 2020 to Teresa and Jordan Moses to honor artists who have created in ways that have transformed the entire arts community in the region.
ARTS AND CULTURAL HERITAGE PROJECT
Grant Program is open now. Grants of up to $4,000 are available.
Arts and Cutural Heritage Project Grant program is open now. The deadline is Friday, Jan. 28 at 4:30 p.m. The program awards grants up to $4,000 for an individual or an organization to do an arts activity with both community significance and authenticity to the community represented in the art.
For more information, email info@aracouncil.org.
ARAC BOARD
Board members needed from Aitkin, Itasca, Koochiching and Lake counties, as well as from the Fond du Lac, Bois Forte and Leech Lake nations
The board is looking for individuals who want to help set policies and review grant applications. If you’ve received a grant, this is a great way to pay back the community.
The board meets most months via Zoom and board members receive a $50 per meeting stipend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.