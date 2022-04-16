Arnie Weimer mural project in downtown Aitkin

Public art seeks to inspire and enhance culture and the arts in downtown Aitkin, transforming the visual landscape. There is aesthetic value in placing murals in public areas. Murals have been, and continue to be an increasingly popular public art form that adds vibrancy and vitality to the built landscape.
The National Endowment for the Arts says “Creative placemaking animates public and private spaces, rejuvenates structures and streetscapes, improves local business viability and brings diverse people together to celebrate, inspire, and be inspired.”
Aitkin native and artist, Arnie Weimer, who lives in Alaska, has created a mural he made specifically for Aitkin entitled “Song of the Seasons.” The mural has elements of the cubist style and portrays some elements of Weimer’s evolution as an artist. Weimer shared, “My interest in the cubist style as well as my love of Aitkin are represented in this painting.”
The panels of the mural represent the progression of the seasons in the north country. Arnie spent four months designing and painting the mural which has a scale of two inches to a foot. He has donated his artistic concept to the community of Aitkin and the mural can be viewed at The Beanery Cafe & Roastery in downtown Aitkin.
In partnership with the Aitkin County Friends of the Arts, a committee has been formed and is raising money to pay for the 90-feet long by 15-feet high “Song of the Seasons” mural which will be installed on the side of Gramma’s Pantry building located at 223 Minnesota Ave. N., Aitkin.
The Song of the Seasons Mural committee members are Amanda Lowe, Peter Lowe, Amy M. Wyant, Christian McShane, Wendie Bunnell and Pamela Andell. The mural is a community improvement investment and $20,000 needs to be raised as a match for the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Downtown Streetscapes grant.
The committee members said they are excited to promote this unique mural to “enliven the Aitkin community, create a sense of place and help promote local businesses and tourism. The mural will inspire all who visit Aitkin, uplift public space and create joy through compelling visual compositions of wild and colorful energy.”
“Painting is a poem without words.” - Arnie Weimer
Prints of the first panel of the mural are available to purchase beginning the week of April 11 at The Beanery Cafe, The Jaques Art Center and The Green Owl Gallery. The prints are numbered and signed by Weimer. A donation of $50 for each print is suggested. A portion, $38, of the cost will be designated for the mural fund. The remaining $12 will reimburse Arnie for the foam, shrink wrap and costs of mailing prints from Alaska.
fundraising events
Several fundraising events are planned for The Song of the Seasons Mural Project.
The first public event will be held May 6 at The Beanery and feature the local band JPACK. There will be a cover charge with 100% of the proceeds donated to the mural project. A Chef’s Menu will be available from 5:30-7 p.m. at The Beanery for live music ticket holders only. The menu was designed by executive chef Peter Lowe, and will include two appetizers and two entrees. A short program introducing the Song of the Seasons Mural Project will be presented by Amy M. Wyant, committee chair, starting at 7 p.m. JPACK will perform live music until 9:30 p.m. Tickets for this event went on sale April 11 and can be purchased at The Beanery or by phone at 218-927-6713.
The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Business After Hours Event on Thursday, May 19 from 5-7 p.m. at The Beanery Cafe & Roastery. Attendees can view the original mural, purchase prints and enjoy a short program introducing The Song of the Seasons Mural Project. Appetizers and beverages including beer and wine will be provided by The Beanery.
On June 26, chef Peter Lowe will be hosting the Block North Brew Pub Golf Tournament at Cuyuna Rolling Hills Golf Course. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Aitkin County Friends of the Arts for the mural project. The organization is serving as the fiscal host for the project.
On Thursday evening, Aug. 4, The Beanery will be hosting a paint and sip class in partnership with The Traveling Art Pub Company. The canvas will be a similar design to The Song of the Seasons mural. A portion of the sales from this event will be donated to the mural project.
The Jaques Art Center is donating two “Song of the Season” promotional canvases which will assist with the marketing efforts in downtown Aitkin.
Please consider supporting this unique artistic endeavor. If interested in donating, make checks payable to: Aitkin County Friends of the Arts and mail to: Song of the Seasons, P.O. Box 101, Aitkin, MN 56431. A donation receipt will be mailed to you.
To become involved with the project, please contact Amy at manageramymwyant@gmail.com.
