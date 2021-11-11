This is an exciting time of the year. Aitkin is exciting!
Yes! The Jaques Art Center’s Rotating Art Show is on the move!
The Jaques Art Center has a love for Aitkin and brings art daily into this town. It is that time when we rotate the art of local artists around our town. Drop by these local businesses to check out the art, and remember that these masterpieces are for sale. If you see a painting you’d love to give for a holiday gift, just contact the Jaques Art Center at 218-927-2363.
AITKIN WORKFORCE CENTER
Many of us have not been to the Aitkin Workforce Center located just east of Block North. But if you are in town and want to see some special art, stop by, and view art by Mary White. Her art is very reminiscent of the Aitkin area.
NEIGHBORHOOD BANK
Located by the old railroad depot, (now housing the Aitkin Historical Society), the artist being featured at the Neighborhood Bank is a real treasure, worthy of being in a bank! Adele McDonnell is 89 years old and still producing amazing works of art. We highly recommend checking out the artwork by Aitkin’s own Grandma McDonnell. She also has her work for sale at The Jaques Christmas Marketplace.
MID MINNESOTA CREDIT UNION
It will be worth your time to stop in the Mid Minnesota Credit Union to view art by local artist legend Duane Barnhart.
Duane Barnhart often paints on location (plein air) and at his home studio on Big Pine Lake. Aitkin is honored to have this national and regional award-winning artist displaying his works of art at the Mid Minnesota Credit Union. More of Barnhart’s work is at the Jaques Christmas Marketplace.
Barnhart often teaches art classes at the Jaques Art Center in Aitkin. Watch for information on his upcoming class in January 2022. He is a wonderful teacher, and you don’t need any experience as he will walk you through all stages to completion.
BREMER BANK
Kathy Brandenburg is a fairly new transplant to Aitkin, and we are so happy to have her artwork in the Rotating Art Show at the Bremer Bank. Her work is so impressive that Bremer Bank regrets they have such limited space for the Rotating Art Show.
EDWARD JONES
Chip Borkenhagen is the artist featured at Edward Jones east of the stoplights in greater downtown Aitkin.
Borkenhagen was a graduate of Aitkin High School, who went on to graduate from Minneapolis College of Art and Design. He moved to Brainerd to pursue graphic design in his advertising agency/design studio, and he published Lake County Journal magazine. After retirement, he and his wife, Jean, moved to Aitkin, where he has been painting up a storm ever since.
AITKIN PUBLIC LIBRARY
We love the Aitkin Public Library. It offers so much to our community, including being a part of the Rotating Art Show. This big space will host art by two local artists: Micki Simecek Johnson and James Bzura. Johnson is a self-taught artist whose work will inspire us to get out and paint. Bzura, a transplant from Colorado, has a unique style all his own.
The Jaques Art Center is working hard at expanding art and art resources in Aitkin with its changing art exhibits, the rotating art show, and “Experience Aitkin” banners. Jaques Art Center encourages arts and artists with art classes and the annual juried art show which includes a youth division.
