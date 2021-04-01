To encourage art and artists in Aitkin and surrounding areas, the Jaques Art Center has rotating art exhibits in various public locations.
The exhibits are by local artists and displayed at established businesses, so you can view the art at your leisure.
The rotating art focuses on this area using different artistic venues, oils, acrylics, watercolors, collage and photography. All art is for sale; contact the Jaques Art Center if you are interested.
Aitkin Public Library: Micki Simeck Johnson will be featuring a much needed spring/summer look of flowers, beaches, etc. Micki is a self-taught artist whose art will inspire people to get out and paint.
Workforce Center: Duane Barnhardt will be showing his award-winning style at the Workforce Center (Aitkin County’s employment and training center) which is located at 20 Third St. N.E., in downtown Aitkin just east of the Block North Brew Pub.
Neighborhood Bank: Diane Runberg is a well-known artist who works in watercolors, mixed media and enjoys modern art as well as traditional art forms. Neighborhood Bank is located at 15 Minnesota Ave., just before the Depot Museum. If you’re new to Aitkin, the building looks like an “A Frame” building.
Haberkorn Law Office: Currently under renovations, once completed this spring, be sure to check out the work of Mary White.
Edward Jones: Pamela Andell is the featured artist at the Edward Jones’ office located at 3 Second St. in downtown Aitkin just east of the stoplights. Pamela is not only an Aitkin artist, she is also the executive director of the Jaques Art Center.
Bremer Bank: On display at the Bremer Bank you will see pieces by each Kimberly Heft Cook, Pamela Heft Andell and one of their father’s, Carroll Heft.
Jaques Art Center is working at keeping the arts alive in Aitkin with changing art exhibits, the rotating art show, art banners, encouraging arts and artists with their annual juried art show with a youth division, the Aitkin art club (which will be starting up again later this spring), and encouragement to the local high school arts through classes. AHS art teacher, Kimberly Meirose, takes her students on field trips to the center, with each exhibit exposing students to local and regional arts.
The center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Admission is free for the two galleries and gift shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.