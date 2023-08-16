Artist explores minimalism, Scandinavian design at Ripple River

Desi Murphy works in stoneware and porcelain to create functional and decorative pieces that feature the clean lines and neutral palette of Scandinavian modern style pottery.

 Ripple River Gallery

Clean lines and negative space define Desi Murphy’s functional and decorative stoneware and porcelain pottery.

Murphy’s work, which reflects her Scandinavian heritage, will be featured at Ripple River Gallery Aug. 16-Sept. 24. The gallery is located between Aitkin and Deerwood near Bay Lake.

  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.