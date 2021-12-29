Those who like to sing and be part of a community chorale are invited to audtion for The Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota, a multi-community choir located in the Brainerd Lakes area.
The group is currently looking for singers of all voice parts – soprano, alto, tenor, and bass/baritone. Auditions are informal and comfortable: ability to sight-read music is helpful but not necessary and preparing a piece for your audition is optional.
Auditions are 4-7:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Baxter. Contact Anne McMahon via email at admin@legacy chorale.org or call 218-270-8212 to arrange a time or simply show up.
