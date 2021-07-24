Authors, authors everywhere – and all sorts of books to read

The Jaques Art Center will have a different kind of art July 31.
The art gallery will host an “author’s event” from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with books available for purchase and signing. The gallery is located at 121 Second St. NW, Aitkin. The event is designed to introduce residents to books that have ties to Aitkin County.
Among the authors or representatives that will be at the event are: the family of Erin Kochakji – who wrote “Sebastian’s Roo Water Dog” based off her experience with her sister’s dog – Mary Wasche, author of three books, and Candace Joy, who wrote “Angel Bumps: Love Taps from Heaven.”
A late addition to the event is Philip Hunsicker, who is offering the book “The Old Crocodile Man Theory.”
“Sebastian’s Roo” is a children’s book that Erin’s sister, Brenda Green, asked her to put together based the long-time love shared between Sebastian – the Newfoundland dog the family owned – and Brenda’s daughter, Sierra.
Brenda and her family live in Los Angeles, but come to Aitkin every summer. Sierra and the Newfoundland found themselves as viral hits starting in 2015 as the family posted videos.
“Basically, as a hobby, I started recording her with her dog,” Brenda said. “She just had a great personality with him. He was always there for her, and they’d have little adventures together.”
Sierra, who is now 11, said “he pretty much brought every one of my days joy. I couldn’t imagine my life without him.”
“Sebastian’s Roo” is the second book in the series, and has a new illustrator – Patricia R. Eubank.
“She captures the Newfie spirit and essence perfectly,” Brenda said.
Wasche, meanwhile, is waiting for her fourth book to hit the stands this fall sometime. All of her books feature strong women, “who overcome adversity on their own.”
Wasche is originally from Wadena who now lives in Isle, a self-described “small-town Minnesota girl.” She won her first writing contest when she was 17, but “life prevented me from writing” as she had children and raised a family.
She finally got back to writing in her 50s when she and her husband ended up in Alaska for a temporary business opportunity.
“Being suddenly isolated in Alaska, knowing nobody, with long, dark winters, I finally had time to write,” Wasche said.
Her first book is “Escape to Alaska,” the story of a Minnesota girl who flees to Alaska after seeing her husband murder someone. A Native Alaskan befriends her, and the story goes from there.
She ends up in Whittier, a town often described as one of the strangest in the country. That was published in 2015, and has had success since then.
“I’m just a Minnesota girl, and I never dreamed I’d get to go to Alaska,” Wasche said. “It’s been such an adventure.”
Joy, meanwhile, was born Candace Jane Summers. In the introduction to her book, she explains the name change – the meaning of “angel bumps.”
“Whenever I have experiences with angels, or have ladies with me, who’ve shared experiences with me ... I call them angel bumps, which are goosebumps.
Joy is an esthetician and works with conditions of the skin. She had no intention of writing a book, but then hit a period in her life where she was depressed and very unhappy.
“It took me 20 years,” said Joy, who said she prayed and asked God how she could best serve him. She was still searching for a larger purpose when she reached out to Pam Andell at the Jaques about two years ago.
“I call them whispering angels,” Joy said. “There was a voice that said there was artwork of angels at the center.
“(Pam) said, ‘We have three pieces on the wall as we speak,” she added.
One of those three pieces makes up the cover on Joy’s book, which deals with five stories of Aitkin and its people.
“They are five stories of people in need,” she said, adding that God guided her to each of those people. “He takes me where I need to be to help others in need.”
A portion of all sales of the book go to the buyer’s choice of charity.
“God gave me this, and this will help other people,” said Joy, who is a snowbird in the area. She is marketing a pampering gift box that includes the book.
Hunsicker, who lives in Brainerd, is adding his mystery about a murder in the Central African Republic – a woman who died at what locals believe is the hands of a “crocodile man,” a sorcerer.
It is his first novel. He works full-time for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
“I had lived and worked in the Central African Republic for six years,” he said. “I just had some experiences I wanted to put down in writing.”
