Aitkin United Methodist Church, 109 First Ave. NW, Aitkin, will host a benefit concert for HOPE Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m.
The concert will feature The Jumpin’ Jehosafats, a group that does a combination of Dixieland, Jazz and Gospel music.
The Jumpin’ Jehosafats, together since 1985, have played more than 700 benefit concerts in the Midwest and Caribbean. Proceeds from the freewill offering at this concert will benefit HOPE (Healing Opportunity Provided Equally).
HOPE works to end violence and provide safety through direct services, education and advocacy to all people experiencing domestic violence.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on as the park has limited seating. This event is open to all who love music and are desiring a fun relaxing evening of music in a local park.
