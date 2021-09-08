Fifty-four actors. Ten creative team members (designers, choreographers, vocal directors). Three directors. Added up, this group of community members makes up the company for Brainerd Community Theatre’s 2021-22 season of theatre productions.
Seventy-four actors auditioned for the available roles in four productions. The BCT company hails from towns throughout the area.
BCT’s season opens Oct. 21 with the suspense thriller “Wait Until Dark.” The cast for the production includes Lily Cameron, Dave Endicott, Macy Judd, Nick Kory, Maren Martin, Brian Rhett and Kevin Yeager. Patrick Spradlin will direct.
‘Elf: The Musical’ will premiere Dec. 9, directed by Travis Chaput.
“Amadeus,” a drama based on the last 10 years of Mozart’s life, will open on Feb. 10 under the direction of Spradlin
The history-based drama “The Diary of Anne Frank” will conclude the season when it opens on April 21.
The creative team for the company consists of Heidi Eckwall (lighting design), Tim Leagjeld and George Marsolek (scenic design), Dawn Krautbauer, Heather Pearson, and Ruthie Gmeinder (costume design), Curtis Jendro (sound and video design), Gina Singer (specialty props), Amy Borash (choreographer), and Koreann Martin (vocal direction). Lorri Jager is company manager. Lucy Peterson is box office manager. John Erickson is company photographer.
Information on the shows of the BCT season, ticketing, and COVID protocols is available on the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center website: www.clcperformingarts.com.
