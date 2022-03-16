Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s spring season was put on hold due to the college and the state’s concerns over COVID numbers.
“We had to postpone our January concert to June, cancel our community theatre production, and move two other February concerts to the summer season,” noted Spradlin. “We’re still faced with operating at 50% capacity of our spaces and masking will be required of all patrons.”
RING OF KERRY
The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center will resume its spring season of performances with the band Ring of Kerry on March 18. The 7 p.m. show will take place in the John Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College.
The center’s director, Patrick Spradlin, described the band as “a high-energy audience-engaging quintet that will give a jump start to our resumed season.”
CANINE CONVERSATION
Have you ever met a talking dog, a real talking dog? “Irving,” with a little help from his friend, Todd Oliver, will talk up a storm when the nationally-acclaimed ventriloquist takes the John Chalberg stage on March 25. As part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s resumed spring season, Oliver’s 7 p.m. show is billed as a family-friendly evening of comedy, music and magic.
Tickets and information for these performances are available from the CLCPAC website or by phone at 218-855-8199.
