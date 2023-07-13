The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center announced its “Summer Music Festival” taking place on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16.

The festival will be headlined by Lera Lynn on July 15, with special guest Megan Lenius and Arlo McKinley on July 16, with special guest Kelley Smith.

  

