Community members are invited to join Central Lakes College’s spring semester musical ensembles. The Raider Concert Winds (a concert band) had its first meeting of 2022 on Jan. 11.

The jazz band, Raider Jazz Collective, will meet at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12 in the rehearsal hall, room E471, Brainerd campus.

For more information, contact Jonathan Laflamme at jonathan.laflamme@clcmn.edu or 218-855-8215.

