The College of St. Scholastica is introducing its new “Live from the Mitchell” concert series.
The concert series will feature performances by musicians from Greater Minnesota and will include interviews from Brittany Lind, host of “The Duluth Local Show” airing weekly on the concert series’ promotional sponsor, The Current.
To stay up to date on upcoming concerts, visit spotlight.css.edu.
