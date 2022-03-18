Myles has been combining his wit and sense of humor to deliver one of this country’s most high energy, side-splitting shows for all ages. A former student athlete and assistant coach at St. Cloud State University, “Keep ‘em laughing” has been C. Willi’s goal on the stage over the last 18 years.
With an audience-driven interactive performance that will ‘keep you laughing,’ C. Willi Myles has shared the stage with legends such as: Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, The Beach Boys and Toby Keith.
Combining everyday people with everyday humor, C. Willi Myles’ humor has built a dedicated audience around the country because of its non-offensive flavor.
C. Willi has released six comedy DVDs and CDs in the past 10 years including his latest DVD, “Yea, I Said It,” recorded live at the Paramount Theater (St. Cloud) in front of a sold-out audience at his annual April Fool Special. “The Line in The Sand,” C. Willi Myles’ latest comedy tour has been very well received in some of the Midwest’s most historic theaters. C. Willi’s experience as co-host on “The Freddie Bell Morning Show,” Solid Gold Soul (950 AM) and his performances at some of Minnesota’s largest foundation-fundraising events has made him an ideal talent source for local and national television, radio and print.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.