The Central Lakes College Music Department invites the community to enjoy some live music at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9 in the Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd campus.
Three ensembles will be featured: concert winds, jazz collective and the semi-professional big band, the Central Lakes Jazz Orchestra.
Tickets are sold at the door. CLC students and children under 12 are free. Masks are required on CLC campuses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.