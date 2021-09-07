With a mix of music, comedy, dance and magic, the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center is announcing its upcoming season of events known to audiences as the Cultural Arts Series. Center director, Patrick Spradlin, called the season ambitious, optimistic, and filled with events that have appeal for nearly everyone.”
The slate of events includes five large-scale shows in the new Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts along with shows in the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College. This year’s season also offers a sub-set of events dubbed the Dryden Cabaret Series, smaller shows in the intimate Dryden Theatre with cabaret-style seating.
The season debuts on Sept. 24 with the Fabulous Armadillos and its homage to music from the Vietnam War era, ‘What’s Goin’ On?’ The show will be in the new G-Z Center.
On Oct. 2 the group Free Fallin’ brings the music of Tom Petty to the Chalberg stage. Oct. 15 brings We Are the Willows, a Minneapolis-based group known for orchestral indie-rock that explores family history and identity. This will be the first offering of the Dryden Cabaret Series. The group will also be in residence for the preceding week, visiting local schools and organizations.
ARENA Dances performs on Nov. 12 in the Chalberg Theatre. A cappella group Tonic Sol Fa will perform its Shake Up Christmas Tour on Nov. 19 in the G-Z Center.
On Dec. 17, Rock ‘n Roll Christmas returns to Brainerd. Brat Pack Radio hits the Chalberg Stage on Jan. 7. The iconic music of legendary Neil Diamond is the centerpiece of “I Am...He Said” on Jan. 21 performed by the Killer Vees.
Minneapolis music artist Chris Koza will perform in the Dryden Cabaret on Feb. 18; Monroe Crossing on Feb. 26; Ring of Kerry hits the Chalberg stage on March 18; Todd Oliver performs his family show of comedy on March 25 and April 1 (April Fool’s Day) will bring magician/illusionist Bill Blagg to the G-Z Center.
The New Standards return to the Chalberg stage on April 8 with its show “Score!” The Dryden Cabaret Series concludes on May 6 with Jeremy Messersmith, an indie pop singer-songwriter. Information about the Cultural Arts Series and tickets for each event will be made available soon on the Center’s website: www.clcper formingarts.com
