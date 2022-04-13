In a world where every phone is a camera, photographer Duane L. Paulson is decidedly “old school.”
Working with large format cameras, some dating to the 1920s, Paulson offers “Enter/Exit,” a new show of his silver contact prints at Ripple River Gallery. The exhibit opens April 13 and goes through May 15 at the Bay Lake area gallery.
For as long as he can remember, Paulson’s eye has been searching for compositions. Since 1965 he has documented those compositions using black and white film. “Through the years of photographing nature and buildings, I have always been attracted to old buildings,” Paulson said. “When you approach an old building you automatically go to the door. Some doors will open and some are locked or permanently barred. Are you better off not knowing what is on the other side?”
While sorting through a lifetime’s accumulation of negatives and prints at his home in St. Cloud, Paulson realized that he had photographed a lot of doors—new doors, old doors and some that might be just a hole in the wall. “We open doors many times every day, but always know what we will find on the other side. Most of the doors I photograph I will never know what I am missing.”
While Paulson began his career in photography more than 50 years ago, printing in the darkroom still holds the magical appeal he discovered when he and his brother ordered a developing kit from the Sears and Roebuck catalog. “We developed 620 and 127 film and contact printed the negatives,” he recalls. “I couldn’t believe it, it had to be magic!”
Paulson processes, prints and frames his work to archival standards. “The depth, luminosity and tonal quality of a contact print from a large format camera still cannot be matched by any other means,” he says. “My work is more about design, the lines, shapes and forms of a subject rather than the subject itself. Black and white allows me to emphasize the more abstract nature of a subject and to simplify the composition.”
Since Paulson’s first solo show of black and white work in the early 1970s, his work has been featured in galleries and earned awards at group shows nationwide.
Ripple River Gallery is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday; and 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sundays. The gallery is located five miles south of Deerwood on Hwy. 6, then three miles east of Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge on Cty. Rd. 14 to Partridge Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.