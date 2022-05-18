Artist Torri Hanna uses an assortment of fiber techniques — weaving, spinning, knit and crochet, as well as stitchery — to create sculptural waves of color, light and texture. Her work will be featured at Ripple River Gallery May 18-June 12.
Art can bring delight and offer beauty. It can also spark a deeper understanding of the world and be a catalyst for change. An exhibit of weaving and stitchery by fiber artist Torri Hanna will be featured at Ripple River Gallery near Bay Lake from May 18-June 12. The gallery invites the public to meet the artist at a reception on Sunday, May 22, from 1-4 p.m.
Hanna has deep roots in rural Minnesota. Surrounded by boxes and bins of yarn and looms of all shapes and sizes, she weaves and stitches at Tangles to Treasures, her studio in Fergus Falls. Hanna’s recent work focuses on the topics of climate change and social justice.
Hanna’s latest series, “Bad Badges,” is intended to spark discussion about climate change. Intricate embroidery backed by circular mirrors include the viewer as both the cause and the solution to this urgent problem. “As an artist and a woman who lives in this world, I feel compelled to make work pertaining to climate change and social equity,” Hanna said. “Often, though, I merely create to express the joy and beauty I see around me.”
Ripple River Gallery is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. The gallery is located five miles south of Deerwood on Hwy. 6, then three miles east of Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge on County Road 14 to Partridge Ave.; or south of Aitkin on Hwy. 169 to Bennettville, then 3.2 miles west on County Road 11 to Partridge Ave.
