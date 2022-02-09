January is usually a slow time of the year, but not so at the Jaques Art Center, located in the historical Carnegie Library building in the shadow of the Aitkin water tower.
This January has been a busy month with a new art opening, a watercolor class by Duane Barnhart and topping it off with the rotation of local artists at various locations in the city of Aitkin.
January started off with the opening of the All Francis Lee Jaques Art Exhibit. The Jaques had acquired six new Jaques paintings in 2021 and added seven paintings on loan from the Bell Museum, St. Paul. The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event was held at the exhibit’s opening reception.
WHAT NEXT?
The Jaques teaching art program, sponsored by the Janice Hasselius/Mary Louise Johnson Art Education Fund, has a full year schedule of classes.
The classes are kept to 12 students for individual attention. The first of many classes that was offered was Duane Barnhart’s watercolor class. Duane is a local artist who has won national, statewide and local art awards. He is also known for his plein-aire artwork. Duane taught students how to paint a Minnesota north shore waterfall in his class.
COMING UP:
Feb. 18 - 1-3 p.m. The next art class at the Jaques is with watercolorist and collage artist, Diane Runberg. Diane is a local award-winning watercolorist and collage artist. She will be presenting a class using both watercolor and collage techniques in creating a more modern piece of art. Call the Jaques Art Center at 218-927-2363 to register. Space is limited. Check out Jaques’ website or Facebook page for further information.
March 19 - 10 a.m.-12 p.m. “Whimsical Watercolor” taught by Ann Rorem. Ann is a watercolor artist who has taught painting through community education and art centers in Minnesota since 1999. Ann lives in McGregor. She also teaches private lessons and takes commissions.
JAQUES ROTATING ART SHOW
The Jaques sponsors a rotating art show in Aitkin, featuring local artists.
When you are out and about, check out these original pieces of art. For anyone interested in purchasing the art, call the Jaques at 218- 927-2363.
Aitkin Public Library – Mary White and Duane Barnhart will be featured at the Aitkin Public Library.
Duane is featuring his watercolor series on boats. Mary White’s love of animals is apparent in the art she features at this exhibit.
The Workforce Center – Kathy Brandenburger features watercolors and acrylic paintings. “Color has always inspired me and is often the focal point of my artwork,” Kathy said. She will be a featured artist in a September exhibit at the Jaques Art Center.
Neighborhood Bank – Micki S. Johnson is fairly new to the rotating art schedule. Micki works mainly in acrylic.
Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union – Linda Causton is known throughout the Aitkin area with her banner art and mural painting downtown in the little park between the Rialto Theatre and Pine Insurance Co. Her
work has been featured at the Jaques and at the Green Owl Gallery.
Bremer Bank – Chip Borkenhagen is another well-known Aitkin artist and author. His art has changed the face of Aitkin’s downtown Potter/Casey building with his second floor window art.
Edward Jones – Diane Runberg is known for her watercolors and vibrant colors. She does many art forms and you can see them displayed for sale at the Jaques. Diane will be one of the featured artists in the upcoming “Best of Shows” exhibit starting in May.
BlackRock Terrace – James Bzura is an artist whose art has been known for its whimsical and “fun” features. James creates with both acrylic and watercolor mediums.
Go to www.jaquesart.com and or Facebook for class information.
Admission is always free at the Jaques. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.